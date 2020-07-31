Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Make 2020 Debut Sunday vs. D-Backs After Back Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 31, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during intrasquad play in the restart of baseball spring training Monday, July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw will be making his 2020 season debut on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Dave Roberts told reporters (h/t Ken Gurnick of MLB.com) Friday. 

Roberts also announced that Walker Buehler will take the mound next on Monday at the San Diego Padres.

Kershaw was scheduled to start Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, July 23, but the left-hander was scratched for Dustin May because of back stiffness.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 20. An MRI on Kershaw's back was negative, per SportsNet LA Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo.

    

