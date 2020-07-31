Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bombing Vacated by Court

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The death sentence of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was vacated by the U.S. Appeals Court on Friday.

According to Melissa Hanson of MassLive.com, three other convictions against Tsarnaev were reversed as well because of errors made by the judge in the form of the judge not meeting Patriarca standards and not granting Tsarnaev's post-trial motion for judgments of acquittal.

Despite the vacation of the death sentence and three reversed convictions, Tsarnaev will still spend the rest of his life in prison, as explained in the decision:

"And just to be crystal clear: Because we are affirming the convictions and the many life sentences imposed on those remaining counts [which Dzhokhar has not challenged], Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him."

Per ESPN Radio's Chris Villani, a new trial will be needed to determine whether Tsarnaev will be put to death.

Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, placed pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013. The bombs killed three people and injured hundreds more.

Dzhokhar was 19 years old at the time and his brother was 26. Tamerlan died days after the bombing during a shootout with police.

The younger Tsarnaev brother was later found hiding in a boat in the backyard of a residence in Watertown, Massachusetts, and was subsequently arrested.

Tsarnaev was found guilty of all 30 charges against him in 2015 and was later sentenced to death before the sentence was vacated Friday.