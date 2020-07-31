Report: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick to Make Up ESPN's New MNF Booth

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp became an unlikely star of “Monday Night Football” thanks to an awkward debut on the broadcast during the Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers game on Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
David Kohl/Associated Press

Play-by-play man Steve Levy and color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will reportedly make up ESPN's broadcast booth for Monday Night Football during the 2020 NFL season.

Journalist James Andrew Miller reported the news Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Could NFL Players Wear Masks on the Field During the Season?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could NFL Players Wear Masks on the Field During the Season?

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com

    NFL Division Winner Picks 🏆

    See who our experts picked and sound off on each division winner in the comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Division Winner Picks 🏆

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Damien Williams Says He Opted Out After Mom's Cancer Diagnosis

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Damien Williams Says He Opted Out After Mom's Cancer Diagnosis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    B/R adjusts some of the mess-ups from the NFL's Top 100 list

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report