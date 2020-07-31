Report: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick to Make Up ESPN's New MNF Booth

David Kohl/Associated Press

Play-by-play man Steve Levy and color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will reportedly make up ESPN's broadcast booth for Monday Night Football during the 2020 NFL season.

Journalist James Andrew Miller reported the news Friday.

