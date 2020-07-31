NBA Playoffs 2020: Latest Postseason Odds and Standings

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Rudy Gobert hit a pair of late free throws to seal a Utah Jazz victory, LeBron James made a late putback to lift the Los Angeles Lakers and the 2019-20 NBA season wasted no time in providing exciting action upon its return.

The first pair of seeding games took place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World on Thursday night, marking the first meaningful NBA games to take place since the season was suspended in mid-March, as well as the first to occur in the Orlando bubble. Each of the 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games before the playoffs begin Aug. 17.

The Jazz opened Thursday's action with a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert hit a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining to put Utah ahead, and New Orleans' Brandon Ingram missed a three-point attempt at the final buzzer.

The Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101 as James scored with 12.8 seconds to go, then helped them make a final defensive stop as Paul George missed a last-second three-point attempt.

After Thursday's games, here's a look at the current NBA standings, along with the odds for each team to win the NBA title.

NBA Standings

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks (53-12)

2. Toronto Raptors (46-18)

3. Boston Celtics (43-21)

4. Miami Heat (41-24)

5. Indiana Pacers (39-26)

6. Philadelphia 76ers (39-26)

7. Brooklyn Nets (30-34)

8. Orlando Magic (30-35)

9. Washington Wizards (24-40)

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers (50-14)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (44-21)

3. Denver Nuggets (43-22)

4. Utah Jazz (42-23)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

6. Houston Rockets (40-24)

7. Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

9. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

10. Sacramento Kings (28-36)

11. New Orleans Pelicans (28-37)

12. San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

13. Phoenix Suns (26-39)

Odds to Win NBA Title

Los Angeles Lakers +180 (bet $100 to earn $180)

Milwaukee Bucks +275

Los Angeles Clippers +325

Houston Rockets +1200

Boston Celtics +1500

Toronto Raptors +1700

Denver Nuggets +1800

Philadelphia 76ers +2500

Dallas Mavericks +3500

Miami Heat +4000

New Orleans Pelicans +5000

Utah Jazz +6000

Oklahoma City Thunder +6000

Portland Trail Blazers +7500

Indiana Pacers +12500

Brooklyn Nets +15000

Memphis Grizzlies +50000

Orlando Magic +50000

Phoenix Suns +50000

San Antonio Spurs +100000

Washington Wizards +100000

Sacramento Kings +200000

It may have been great having the NBA back Thursday night, but it was only two games. Friday is bringing a lot more action from the bubble.

There are six games scheduled to take place Friday, a slate that begins with an afternoon matchup between the Nets and Magic, who are currently the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference, respectively. With Washington 5 1/2 games back of Orlando for the final playoff spot in the conference, it's unlikely either Brooklyn or Orlando misses the playoffs, but both will still be looking to get off to a strong start in its seeding games.

Another key afternoon matchup features the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, two of the six teams battling for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Portland trails Memphis by 3 1/2 games, but a win on Friday would help it start erasing that deficit.

"The first win is super important, because it basically equals two wins for us," Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said, according to Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest. "Getting closer to the eighth spot and getting some distance from the team behind us. It also sets the tone to start off with a win, instead of starting off in the hole."

Three of the other teams trying to get into the Western Conference playoffs will also be in action Friday. The Suns are playing the Wizards, while the Kings and Spurs are going head-to-head. Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio each face a large deficit and would need things to go their way in the next two weeks to reach the postseason.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bucks have a 6 1/2-game lead over the Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to quickly secure that spot. They start with a tough matchup Friday against the Celtics, which has the potential to be the best game of the day.

Milwaukee and Boston split its first two matchups in the regular season. The Celtics won 116-105 on Oct. 30, then the Bucks evened the series with a 128-123 victory on Jan. 16. Perhaps Friday won't be the last time these two teams play this season, as they could potentially meet in the playoffs with the stakes even higher.

Speaking of the playoffs, another pair of strong postseason contenders from the Western Conference will meet in Friday's final game, with the Rockets and Mavericks going head-to-head. Houston and Dallas are currently the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds, but it's possible that both could improve their seeding before the playoffs get underway.