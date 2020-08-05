Critical Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at SummerSlam 2020

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

While Rose and Deville are busy fighting to keep their hair, WWE needs to find something—at this point, anything—for Otis to do.

It's been weeks since he was involved in any feud or storyline even in a tangential manner. After winning Money in the Bank, he's actually somehow become less important of a character on the show.

He's holding a contract for a guaranteed world title match. The guy should be one of the most prominent people on the roster right now!

WWE can't rely on him merely holding that briefcase as a catch-all solution for his booking. Being Mr. Money in the Bank doesn't absolve Superstars of bad matches, a series of losses, terrible storylines or the complete lack of screen time.

To correct this downward spiral, Otis needs to be given a reason to appear at SummerSlam other than to be in a backstage hype-up moment prior to Rose's match.

Since The Miz and John Morrison made fun of Rose after Deville attacked her, it wouldn't even be hard to follow that up with Otis and Tucker exacting some revenge on them in a tag team match.

Heavy Machinery back together in that capacity is far from the best thing Mr. Money in the Bank should be up to, but it's at least better than what Otis has been up to when he was missing in action nearly all of June and July.

If WWE can't figure out any way to use him going forward, then he should even be booked to lose the briefcase at SummerSlam so someone they do have plans for can use that briefcase. That would at least be a worthy talking point.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.