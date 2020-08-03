Buyer Beware: Fantasy Football Players You Need to Avoid in Drafts

0 of 8

Eventually, some of the biggest NFL stars fall from fantasy football grace. Similar to on-field performances, the declines can happen in a flash or over time. But don't wait until a player fails to live up to expectations; bail on him before it's too late.

Because of aging, a change in supporting cast or injury concerns, some notable players won't go into the 2020 season with the same outlook as in years past. Before you copy your draft queue from 2019, make some necessary changes.

Based on average draft position (ADP) in point-per-reception leagues, we've selected eight early-to-middle-round players who will provide poor value in their current spots. They're not necessarily undraftable, but managers should avoid them at the ADP provided by Fantasy Football Calculator.

In many cases, personnel and philosophy changes will adversely affect the fantasy value of these players. Unless you prefer playing catch up after a rough start, steer clear of the following names.