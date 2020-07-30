Enes Kanter Gets 'Thousands' of Death Threats Daily from Erdogan Supporters

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter revealed some of the thousands of death threats he receives from supporters of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan, who has been accused of carrying out several terror attacks and essentially overthrowing democracy in Turkey. Kanter has called him the "Hitler of our century."

The Turkish government has placed a warrant out for Kanter's arrest, and he was detained in Romania in 2017 in an international incident. Pressure within Turkey led to Kanter's family being unable to speak with him, and his father was arrested in 2017 on allegations he was a member of a terror organization.

Mehmet Kanter was acquitted on the charges in June and released from prison.

"Some people are saying I do too much media, but whenever I go around and talk about this, it puts pressure on the government," Kanter said then. "Whenever we put pressure on them, they're scared. I believed from day one. I told my two brothers, 'There's no way they're going to find him guilty because they're scared of my voice.'"

Kanter has not spoken to his parents in years due to fear of retaliation from the Turkish government.