Bradley Chubb Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chargers with Ankle Injury

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to an ankle injury, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

Chubb finished with 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018, justifying Denver's decision to select him fifth overall in the draft. He was unable to build on that year because he suffered a partially torn left ACL that ended his 2019 campaign after four games.

As a team, Denver fell from a tie for eighth in team sacks (44) to a tie for 17th (40). The Broncos also slipped to 13th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, a notable drop for what has traditionally been one of the NFL's elite defenses.

The team then had a significant setback before the first snap of 2020 as Von Miller suffered a major ankle injury, putting his status for the entire year in doubt.

Chubb was supposed to ease some of the pass-rushing burden on Miller and provide a consistent threat on the other side of the front seven. He did that in his debut season, and he earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020 thanks to his 7.5 sacks and 42 tackles through 14 games.

Now, Denver is left scrambling to find a replacement once again. One of Derrek Tuszka or Jeremiah Attaochu will be pressed into starting duty for Week 16.