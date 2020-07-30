Report: NCAA Board of Governors to Discuss Canceling Fall Championships

Associated Press

The NCAA's board of governors reportedly will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of either canceling the fall championships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing them back into the spring or holding them in the fall but limiting the venues and the teams participating, according to Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk.

Fischer added: "Whether a vote actually occurs remains to be seen (as we've seen this week from presidents in Power Five leagues!). But NCAA events this fall being done as normal is pretty much off the table."

