Report: NCAA Board of Governors to Discuss Canceling Fall Championships

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA is opening a door for states with legalized sports gambling to host NCAA championship events. The governing body for college sports on Thursday, May 17, 2018, announced a
Associated Press

The NCAA's board of governors reportedly will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of either canceling the fall championships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing them back into the spring or holding them in the fall but limiting the venues and the teams participating, according to Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk. 

Fischer added: "Whether a vote actually occurs remains to be seen (as we've seen this week from presidents in Power Five leagues!). But NCAA events this fall being done as normal is pretty much off the table." 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Wizards ✍️

    No Beal. No Wall. No Bertans. Here’s why Washington still hasn’t given up on its season 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Wizards ✍️

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Sends Harsh but Fair Message with Joe Kelly Ban

    Joe Kelly's suspension isn't the worst thing to happen

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB Sends Harsh but Fair Message with Joe Kelly Ban

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers-Astros Brawl Suspensions

    • Joe Kelly gets eight-game ban • Dave Roberts gets one-game ban • Dusty Baker fined

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dodgers-Astros Brawl Suspensions

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Jazz ✍️

    A Western Conference exec weighs in on whom the Jazz should build around if the Donovan-Rudy dynamic becomes untenable 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Jazz ✍️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report