Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Wins 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year over Lou Williams

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has reportedly been named the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, unseating teammate Lou Williams, who won the award each of the last two seasons.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Harrell won the award.

A Clipper has won the honor five of the last seven seasons.

Harrell averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season and seeding games, helping the Clippers earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. He and Williams were by far the NBA's most dynamic one-two punch off the bench.

"I've been telling people, I'm the modern-day [Dennis] Rodman, for real," Harrell said on the Knuckleheads podcast. "I'm the modern-day Rodman. That's it. Rodman, man. Just to watch his whole process in general, man."

The 26-year-old did most of his damage playing as an undersized 6'7", 240-pound center against opposing bench lineups, using his hustle and athleticism to pull down boards and do damage in transition.

A free agent this offseason, Harrell will be hitting the open market at the best possible time from a production standpoint, but the Louisville product is facing an uncertain future because of COVID-19.

The financial implications of the pandemic are expected to impact nearly every free agent who hits the market, which could make it likelier the North Carolina native returns to the Clippers next season.