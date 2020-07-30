Blue Jays vs. Phillies Series Postponed amid COVID-19, Per Charlie Montoyo

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the team has postponed its three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, which was scheduled to begin Saturday.

The Blue Jays played the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday, losing 4-0 in 10 innings. Toronto is hopeful of staying in Washington, D.C., for the remainder of the week to continue working out.

The Blue Jays' move comes after the Phillies announced a coach and member of the clubhouse staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Philadelphia had already postponed four games against the New York Yankees after the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. Sunday's encounter between the Marlins and Phillies proceeded despite the confirmation of positive tests on Miami's roster.

According to ESPN, 19 total members of the Marlins' traveling party have tested positive.

MLB shortened the season to 60 games, having delayed Opening Day due to the pandemic. Having all 30 teams hit that 60-game mark already looks difficult since the Phillies and Marlins each have seven games to make up at a later date.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi posited on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio that completing the full regular-season slate may not be a priority, with the focus instead on getting to the playoffs.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that MLB laid out stricter coronavirus-related guidelines in the wake of the Marlins' outbreak to avoid a second one with another team. Among the rules is the inclusion of a compliance officer with every team's traveling party who monitors whether players and coaches are following the health and safety protocols.