Anonymous Bulls Player: 'Growing Concern' Management Isn't Listening to Players

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls revamped their front office, but there are still issues within the organization, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"One Bull told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday that the growing concern is that no player is really being listened to by the organization," Cowley wrote.

It's a diversion from the "players-first" mindset general manager Marc Eversley pushed when he was introduced in May.

Many of the problems reportedly stem from the presence of head coach Jim Boylen, who remains in charge despite player complaints to new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.