Phillies Cancel Workouts After 2 Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19:

The organization noted that while no players tested positive for COVID-19, one coach and one member of the home clubhouse staff did. As a result, all activity at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has been canceled until further notice.

Philadelphia was supposed to play a home-and-home series with the New York Yankees this week, but all four games were postponed over concerns that the Phillies were exposed to COVID-19 during their season-opening series against the Miami Marlins.

As of Thursday, at least 17 Marlins players and 19 people within the Marlins organization are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

