Yannick Ngakoue Absent from Jaguars Training Camp After Requesting Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue didn't report for the start of training camp following his offseason trade request.

"I have not, no," Jags head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday when asked whether he's had any discussions with Ngakoue.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection received the franchise tag from Jacksonville in March. He's yet to sign the one-year, $17.8 million contract tender associated with the tag, though.

Ngakoue announced his decision to no longer seek a long-term contract with the Jaguars before he received the franchise tag and reiterated his desire to find a new team during an April appearance on ESPN's NFL Live, stating it was "time to move on."

"I want to be part of something special," he said. "I want to go to a place where I can make a great impact in the community."

The 25-year-old University of Maryland product was selected by the Jags in the third round of the 2016 draft. He's recorded 121 total tackles, 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 63 regular-season appearances across four years with the franchise.

He tallied eight sacks in 15 games during the 2019 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Ngakoue has "engaged in contract discussions with multiple teams," but Jacksonville has so far been showing an "unwillingness" to make a trade.

It's unclear whether the Washington, D.C., native is going to sit out the entire 2020 season if the Jags don't trade him.

They're scheduled to kick off the campaign Sept. 13 at home against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.