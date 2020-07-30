Michael Thomas, George Kittle and WR, TE X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Madden NFL 21 will make some of the league's best pass-catchers even harder to stop.

As the game's Aug. 28 release date nears, the developers have rolled out additional details about gameplay and player ratings.

On Thursday, Madden announced it's adding a new Superstar X-Factor ability: Yac'em Up. The ability will give players an "increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle."

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the only confirmed star with the Yac'em Up ability.

Madden also announced the unique abilities for Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (Max Security), Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams (Double Me), Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (Rac'em Up) and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (Max Security).

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Wizards, Warriors Gaming Clinch 2K League Playoffs

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Wizards, Warriors Gaming Clinch 2K League Playoffs

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Madden 21's First New X-Factor Abilities Revealed

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Madden 21's First New X-Factor Abilities Revealed

    Eddie Makuch
    via GameSpot

    Grizz Gaming Gazette: It Wasn’t the Grizz’s Turn

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Grizz Gaming Gazette: It Wasn’t the Grizz’s Turn

    bsmart21
    via Grizzly Bear Blues

    Lamar, Mahomes and QB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Lamar, Mahomes and QB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report