Michael Thomas, George Kittle and WR, TE X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Madden NFL 21 will make some of the league's best pass-catchers even harder to stop.

As the game's Aug. 28 release date nears, the developers have rolled out additional details about gameplay and player ratings.

On Thursday, Madden announced it's adding a new Superstar X-Factor ability: Yac'em Up. The ability will give players an "increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle."

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the only confirmed star with the Yac'em Up ability.

Madden also announced the unique abilities for Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (Max Security), Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams (Double Me), Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (Rac'em Up) and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (Max Security).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

