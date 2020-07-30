Rudy Gobert: 'Media Portrayed It Like I Caused the NBA to Shut Down' with COVID

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he's received too much criticism for the 2019-20 NBA season being delayed since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gobert, who became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 in March, explained his view of the situation to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

"The media portrayed it like I caused the NBA to shut down instead of saying that it's a pandemic and Rudy Gobert tested positive," he said. "For a lot of people who don't think further than what's put in their faces, they really thought I brought the coronavirus to the United States."

Gobert received sharp backlash for his actions leading up to his COVID-19 diagnosis, including a press conference where he jokingly touched reporters' recording devices:

The 28-year-old Frenchman told Golliver he understands the video is a key factor in how he's being viewed, despite his apology and donations to combat the coronavirus in Utah, Oklahoma and France.

"It was hard for me to see so many people question my character based on one video," Gobert said. "That was a big learning experience. I know who I am. People around me know who I am. Everyone is going to have a different perception and opinion of you. If I start putting my energy into that, I'm going to be living a very painful life."

The situation also caused a rift with star teammate Donovan Mitchell, who appeared on ABC's Good Morning America in March to discuss his own COVID-19 diagnosis and his relationship with Gobert:

Gobert confirmed to Golliver he later reached out to Mitchell, and he's hopeful there won't be any lingering tension as the Jazz prepare to resume the campaign Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"People were seeing this as something that could destroy the group. I see it as something that could make the group even stronger," he said. "If you're able to come back from that, we won't be worried about a team beating us or a bad defensive quarter. It gives perspective."

Gobert averaged 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 62 games before play was stopped.

Utah has already clinched a playoff berth thanks to its 41-23 record heading into the shortened eight-game finish to the regular season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

