Ultimate Tag Season Finale: Revenge Tag Record Falls as Erin Wins $10K

Don Wright/Associated Press

The season finale of Ultimate Tag delivered another wild episode of one of the stranger athletic game shows in some time.

On the men's side, 48-year-old William, an army veteran, worked his way to the Showdown in hopes of becoming the oldest winner yet. Meanwhile, bodybuilder Erin came back from a scary injury to set the show record in Revenge Tag.

Erin would wind up winning the $10,000 prize on the women's side, while Nupeir, 32, took home first place for the men.

William shocked taggers Big Deal, The Kid and Bulldog by winning the opening round of Chase Tag with a time of 1:49 to grab an early lead in the point standings. It was the most impressive performance of the night for the veteran, and he was able to follow it up with the most points scored in Dodge Tag to take a 6-3 lead over Nupeir heading into Round 3.

Former college hockey player Jade was the first eliminated in the men's bracket after scoring just two points in the first two rounds.

Still, it was Erin, a former NCAA soccer player, who showed off the combination of strength and speed it takes to succeed on the Watt brothers' show. The 26-year-old won every event she participated in, frustrating taggers along the way.

When it came time for Revenge Tag, Erin evaded capture for 3:01 and even pulled off a reverse tag, giving her an extra point in the standings. Three taggers were required to finally corner her.

That it came after she hit her head on a lighting rig during Dodge Tag only made it more noteworthy.

Medical staff on set checked and cleared Erin to return to play, and she hardly missed a beat.

It wouldn't be the only injury of the evening as Emily, a 22-year-old dancer, rolled her ankle during Revenge Tag and had to withdraw from the tournament.

That allowed the previously eliminated Jazmin to take Emily's place in the Showdown and attempt to win the $10,000 prize. Unfortunately, even with a second shot at glory, there was no stopping Erin. She blazed through the course in 52 seconds, besting Jazmin's time of 1:14 by more than 20 seconds.

Nupeir and William battled it out in the Showdown for the men with the former ballet student racing through the course in 46 seconds.

William appeared to have a chance to match the time but stumbled early, allowing taggers Caveman and Beach Boy to get their hands on him and add 10 seconds of penalty time.

With a time of one minute flat, William missed out on his payday by just 12 seconds.