Aaron Judge, Yankees Cruise to Blowout Win vs. Orioles

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 30, 2020

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu fields a ground ball by Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu went 4-of-5 with a home run and two RBI as the New York Yankees defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks added home runs for the Yanks, who moved to 3-1 on the season. Dwight Smith Jr. hit a two-run shot for the 2-2 O's.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the win after twirling 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts. He got touched up in the seventh and finished his night allowing four hits and three earned runs following the Smith homer.

      

Notable Performances

Yankees 2B DJ LeMahieu: 4-of-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Yankees OF Aaron Judge: 2-of-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks: 1-of-3, HR, R, 2 RBI

Yankees SP Gerrit Cole: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (Win, 2-0)

Orioles OF Dwight Smith Jr.: 1-of-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Orioles SP Asher Wojciechowski: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (Loss, 0-1)

      

What's Next?

The Yanks and O's will meet again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. J.A. Happ will take the mound for New York, and John Means will do the same for Baltimore in a battle of left-handers.

New York and Baltimore were originally scheduled to face the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, respectively, this week.

However, MLB adjusted the league schedule after the Marlins' season was forced to pause after numerous coaches and players tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, when the team's series against the Phils concluded.

A total of 16 players and two coaches have tested positive for Miami, according to ESPN, although no Phillies coaches or players have tested positive following the conclusion of the series.

