The 5 Tournament 2020: Championship Winner, Prize Money and Reaction

Steve Yeater/Associated Press

Sacramento took home The 5 Tournament title with an 81-74 win over Toronto in Wednesday's championship game.

The winning squad of Mike Bibby, Donte Greene, Dahntay Jones, Amir Johnson and Jermaine Taylor will now split the $100,000 grand prize.

There were more former NBA players on the opposing team, with Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant and Jamario Moon representing Toronto.

Greene took home the Mr. Hoop award after a strong showing throughout the tournament.

There were some great individual efforts on both sides, but no one was better than Mike Taylor early on.

The former Clippers guard knocked down five three-pointers and 21 total points in the first quarter for Toronto:

Greene then took over for Sacramento, scoring 15 points in the second quarter and 22 overall in the first half to give his team the 46-45 lead at intermission.

The 32-year-old Syracuse product kept it going in the third to help the favorites build a slight lead:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Toronto kept it within one point after three quarters, but Sacramento was able to finally pull away in the fourth to complete the come-from-behind effort after trailing double digits early. Greene's play with Bibby's experience was enough to secure the hard-fought win.

This 10-day tournament in Las Vegas featured several big names across the six teams, including Nate Robinson and Mario Chalmers. A round-robin helped set the semifinals, with Sacramento earning the No. 1 seed after a 4-1 mark in the first five games.

The team then avenged its only loss in the semifinals with an 81-74 win over Miami.

Toronto had a tougher road while going 3-2 in the round robin before pulling off the 82-74 upset over No. 2 Texas in the semifinals.

It resulted in a competitive finals battle between two talented and experienced teams, but it was Sacramento that was able to escape with the win and the championship.