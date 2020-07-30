NBA Rumors: Latest on James Wiseman, Thaddeus Young Trade Buzz and More

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

With the NBA set to resume play on Thursday, most of the basketball world has its attention focused on the bubble in Orlando. However, there is plenty going on away from the court that could impact the pending offseason.

For one, the draft is scheduled for October 16, and teams are still trying to figure out who the top prospects are going to be. There isn't a clear-cut No. 1 player in this draft class, and the top selection could very well hinge on which team lands the pick in August's draft lottery.

Memphis' James Wiseman could be an option, though the fact that he played just three college games could be a major concern for some teams.

"He's such a wild card, man," one scout told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. "Minimal game film. Poor trend of bigs going early and returning on investment. NBA people are all over the map with him."

The Golden State Warriors, one of the eight teams not invited to the Orlando restart, is reportedly kicking the tires on Wiseman, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

"There's certainly a level of interest. They interviewed Wiseman over Zoom a couple of months back. They still hope to be involved in some sort of a draft combine and, if permitted, have several top prospects come to their facility for a private workout. Wiseman is high atop the list of guys they'd want to scrutinize in person."

Digging into Wiseman now makes a lot of sense for the Warriors. Though their NBA-worst record gives them a good chance of landing a high lottery pick, there's no guarantee they'll pick in the top four. However, the uncertainty surrounding Wiseman means he could last until pick No. 5, Golden State's lowest possible draft position.

"He could slip to the Nos. 5-9 range," one NBA executive said, per Wasserman.

If other teams remain uncomfortable with the idea of drafting Wiseman, he could become a prospect the Warriors are sure to land if they want him.

Like the Warriors, the Chicago Bulls are not part of the Orlando bubble. With the Bulls likely staring down another significant rebuild, other teams could come calling about trade options. According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are intrigued by the possibility of trading for point guard Zach LaVine:

"It's worth noting that both the Knicks and the Nets are among the teams who have been monitoring LaVine's situation in Chicago," LaVine wrote. "Per SNY sources, both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard."

LaVine is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so he might not be available unless he demands a trade. Forward Thaddeus Young could be in exactly that sort of situation.

"According to executives from two other teams, Thad Young, not LaVine, is the player considered most readily available," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago wrote. "That's largely based on Young’s displeasure with his role and usage last season, his team-friendly deal that carries only a partial guarantee in 2021-22 and his dependability and professionalism."

While Young has never been an All-Star, he's a solid veteran who could provide a team leadership and depth if acquired.

If Chicago does make a trade this offseason, it could be to move up in October's draft. According to Wasserman, the Bulls are among teams interested in moving up to acquire draft prospect LaMelo Ball.

"The belief is that if teams are looking to move up, it will be a franchise trying to land Ball," he wrote. "The New York Knicks are assumed to be interested in him. The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic would also make sense as teams with needs for a passer and assets to trade."

This could lead to a situation where LaVine doesn't request a trade but is still dealt. If the Bulls believe that Ball provides a brighter future at point guard, a trade could be part of the transition.