Saints' Sean Payton Won't Be Surprised If COVID-19 Outbreak Suspends NFL Games

As NFL teams open training camp this week, there's still a lingering question about whether or not the league will be able to play the 2020 regular season without interruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters it wouldn't surprise him if a COVID-19 outbreak forces the league to suspend games at some point.

