Nick Markakis Reverses Course, Will Rejoin Braves After Opting out of Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis (22) hits a foul tip against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis will rejoin the team after initially opting out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. 

David O'Brien and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Markakis "felt as if he had let the team down" after the Braves started the season 2-3. Markakis initially thought he was ineligible to return, but MLB is allowing players on the restricted list to apply for reinstatement by Aug. 1.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

