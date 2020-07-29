Nick Markakis Reverses Course, Will Rejoin Braves After Opting out of Season

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis will rejoin the team after initially opting out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

David O'Brien and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Markakis "felt as if he had let the team down" after the Braves started the season 2-3. Markakis initially thought he was ineligible to return, but MLB is allowing players on the restricted list to apply for reinstatement by Aug. 1.

