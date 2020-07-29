Phillies Reportedly Return Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests for 2nd Straight Day

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Further testing on Philadelphia Phillies players and staff yielded zero positive COVID-19 results for the second day in a row, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Phillies haven't played since Sunday's 11-6 defeat to the Miami Marlins, after which the Marlins were revealed to have a coronavirus outbreak.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Philadelphia will return to the field Saturday with a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays before concluding their three-game series Sunday.

