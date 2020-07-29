Phillies Reportedly Return Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests for 2nd Straight Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

General view of Citizens Bank Park as the sun sets during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Further testing on Philadelphia Phillies players and staff yielded zero positive COVID-19 results for the second day in a row, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Phillies haven't played since Sunday's 11-6 defeat to the Miami Marlins, after which the Marlins were revealed to have a coronavirus outbreak.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Philadelphia will return to the field Saturday with a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays before concluding their three-game series Sunday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

