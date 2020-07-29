NFL Training Camp Roundup: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Should Have Big Role in 2020

1 of 9

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski provided a rundown of the many players who opted out of the 2020 season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams joined that list.

That could have major implications for the defending Super Bowl champions as well as fantasy football drafts across the country.

Williams might not be a superstar, but he scored eight touchdowns in his last four regular-season/playoff games in 2019. He was widely expected to play a major role again to start this campaign after racking up 133 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' come-from-behind Super Bowl victory.

For fantasy purposes, Williams and highly touted rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire figured to siphon value from one another. But with Williams now sitting out the season, the Chiefs suddenly don't have an established veteran to spell Edwards-Helaire.

Kansas City could still sign a replacement for Williams (Devonta Freeman?) or bring back LeSean McCoy, but the pickings are pretty slim at this stage and McCoy is 32 years old.

So while Williams' opt-out is another hit for the Chiefs—veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has already opted out—this could present an opportunity for the powerful and polished Edwards-Helaire to make a massive impact from the get-go in 2020.