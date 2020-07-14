Richest Defensive Contracts in NFL History After Myles Garrett's Reported Deal

With Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett nearing agreement on a reported five-year, $125 million extension, one of the NFL's best defensive ends is getting one of the biggest defensive contracts ever. 

Garrett will become the league's highest-paid defender in terms of average annual value, surpassing Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack's six-year, $141 million deal. Breaking it down by season, Garrett's $25 million per year ranks as the 13th-highest AAV in football. All 12 of the players ahead of him are quarterbacks. 

Here's a breakdown of how Garrett stacks up among his peers on defense.

  1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns: five years, $125 million/$25 million AAV
  2. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears: six years, $141 million/$23.5 million AAV
  3. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: six years, $135 million/$22.5 million AAV
  4. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys: five years, $105 million/$21 million AAV
  5. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts: four years, $84 million/$21 million AAV
  6. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs: five year, $104 million/$20.8 million AAV
  7. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: four years, $80 million/$20 million AAV
  8. Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos: six years, $114.1 million/$19 million AAV
  9. Trey Flowers, DE, Detroit Lions: five years, $90 million/$18 million AAV
  10. Bobby Wagner, ILB, Seattle Seahawks: three years, $54 million/$18 million AAV

Notably, Garrett's deal will pay him more than Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas. 

During his first three NFL seasons, the Texas A&M product recorded 104 combined tackles, 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He's earned roughly $24.7 million to date, which pales in comparison to his new deal.

Garrett's new contract seems to bode well for the free-agent class of 2021, which features standout defenders like Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. 

       

Contract details via Spotrac.com. 

