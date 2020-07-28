Training Camp Roundup: Coronavirus Opt-Outs Hit the NFL

1 of 6

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots had six players—linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and reserve offensive lineman Najee Toran—opt out of the 2020 season before the start of training camp, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Hightower's absence will create a significant void in the Patriots defense. He ranked second on the team in total tackles (71) and quarterback hits (13) last season, and he was fourth in sacks (5.5).

New England has plenty of unproven options to take over for Hightower in Terez Hall and rookies Josh Uche, De'Jon Harris and Cassh Maluia.

Cannon, meanwhile, started 50 games over the last four seasons. Last year's third-round investment in Yodny Cajuste could significantly offset the loss of the veteran strongside blocker.

The free-agent addition of Adrian Phillips can help fill Chung's spot. Phillips may not be as versatile as Chung, but he's an excellent box safety with the ability to play sub-package linebacker.

New England may also shy away from using a fullback too much after Vitale's decision, though Jakob Johnson is still on the roster.



The Patriots can always dip into free agency to help fill some holes, as they now have more than $25 million in salary-cap space after the opt-outs, per Spotrac.