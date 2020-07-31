B/R NFL Expert Picks for 2020 Division Winners

0 of 8

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2020 offseason has been like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out minicamp, OTAs and the entire preseason.

But with rookies reporting to training camp and veterans preparing to join them, we are finally inching toward the NFL's return.

There are any number of uncertainties facing teams this year. The lack of prep time would appear to put teams with new coaches and schemes (as well as the entire rookie class) behind. A number of players (including some big names like New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams) have opted out of the 2020 campaign altogether.

The first season with 14 playoff teams is going to be a doozy.

With just over 40 days to go until the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to open the regular season, five of the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report have gathered to cast their votes for the champions of the league's eight divisions.

How many teams will repeat? Who is prepared to change the balance of power in their division? Will the status quo or chaos reign in 2020?

Here's what they had to say.