Bears' Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles QB Competition 'Completely Open,' Nagy Says

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is content to allow Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to battle it out for the starting job during free agency.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Nagy said: "We believe it's going to play itself out. It's going to be completely open."

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Bears and has been the team's starter for most of the past three seasons, but Chicago acquired Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

      

