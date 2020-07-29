Steelers' Cam Heyward Won't Opt Out of 2020 Season Despite Having Asthma

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward says he's planning to take part in the 2020 NFL season despite having asthma, which puts him at greater risk of more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Heyward told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic in an interview released Wednesday he understands the situation and will do everything in his power to protect himself and others amid the coronavirus pandemic:

"I would say I have to take every precaution. I think there are so many unknowns. I could get the disease another way. I'm going to take every precaution, keep myself safe and others around me safe. I think by doing that I can still be able to play and play at a high level. Maybe being a [Players Association representative], I think I have too much information. That's put me at ease.

"I've been trying to do everything I can, whether it's staying up on multiple vitamins, whatever, making sure if I did catch it I'd be healthy enough. It's still an ongoing every-day process with this virus that we don't know about. But I have to make sure I take every precaution. I feel like I'm doing it and I'll be cleared to play."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.