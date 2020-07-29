Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Reveal Partners for $100M Pledge to Fight Racism

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced its first partnerships for the $100 million pledge to fight systemic racism in the United States on Wednesday.

Jordan Brand will donate $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement (FICPFM) and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter.

The announcement included a statement from that Jordan that read:

"I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S. There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard."