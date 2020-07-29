Ravens, Orioles' Beloved Fan Mo Gaba Dies at Age 14 from Cancer

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Mo Gaba, a Baltimore Orioles and Ravens superfan, died from cancer Tuesday at the age of 14.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted Gaba was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame hours before his death.

"The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland."

In 2019, Gaba became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick off a card written in braille.

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who's undergoing treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer and forged a relationship with the popular superfan, was among the current and former members of the Baltimore sports teams to post their condolences on social media:

Here's a look at some of the other messages:

Gaba, whose health issues were discovered when he was just nine months old, underwent several operations to treat tumors on his neck, legs and lungs, per Hensley. Recent scans had shown the cancer had spread further into his lungs and brain, however.

After he graduated from the eighth grade in June, Gaba celebrated with a car parade that included members of the Orioles and Ravens organizations, including Mancini.