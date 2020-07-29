2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards and Warriors Gaming Clinch Playoffs

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The NBA 2K League has embraced bad habits, as Week 11 is already full of nail-biters. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, teams are battling to clinch or spoil playoff hopes, as four of Week 11, Day 1's matchups went to a Game 3.

Ultimately, regular-season prowess stood the test of competition: Both Wizards District Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad clutched out their Game 3 matches, securing 11-2 records and clinching playoff spots.

Here's how the slate of matches played out in the NBA 2K League on Tuesday, as well as some of the biggest plays and performances from the Wizards and Warriors.

Week 11, Day 1 Scores

Hawks Talon GC 2-0 Hornets Venom GT

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 1: HTG 76-73 HVG

Game 2: HTG 69-60 HVG

Heat Check Gaming 1-2 Celtics Crossover Gaming

Game 1: HCG 61-63 CCG

Game 2: HCG 58-52 CCG

Game 3: HCG 59-61 CCG

Nets GC 1-2 Wizards District Gaming

Game 1: NGC 68-66 WDG

Game 2: NGC 72-75 WDG

Game 3: NGC 62-74 WDG

Knicks Gaming 1-2 Kings Guard Gaming

Game 1: KNX 65-72 KGG

Game 2: KNX 60-59 KGG

Game 3: KNX 46-68 KGG

Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1 T-Wolves Gaming

Game 1: WGS 62-59 TWG

Game 2: WGS 56-58 TWG

Game 3: WGS 70-57 TWG

The Wizards faced a tough test with a Nets roster that is stronger than its 7-7 record would lead most to believe, and that was evidenced by Brooklyn's point guard, Choc, who averaged 37.3 points in the series—including one big game-winning dunk.

But the District are disciplined and stick to their system. With three-plus players scoring double digits in each of the best-of-three matches, the Wizards put the pedal down and pulled out a double-digit win in the tiebreaker.

The Warriors and Timberwolves matchup went similarly, as both Game 1 and Game 2 ended with single-digit differentials before Game 3 separation by the playoff squad. The Warriors lean much more heavily on their point than the Wizards do, though, as CB13 led the way by averaging 27.7 points and 9.0 assists on the evening.

Don't let that trick you into thinking they're one-dimensional, though. Small forward Bsmoove showed out with some big plays of his own—including one absurd three-pointer over a legitimate triple-team.

The Wizards and Warriors each secure playoff spots with these wins, but there are weeks left of 2K League action, so seeding is most certainly on the line moving forward. They will each look to keep momentum going once they hit the virtual hardwood again for regular-season matches Thursday.