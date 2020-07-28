Twins Pause Game vs. Cardinals at 8:46 to Honor George Floyd

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Minnesota Twins players stand during the national anthem while a few knelt down including Byron Buston (25) and Trevor May (65) prior to the Twins and St. Louis Cardinals baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins honored George Floyd with a moment of silence at 8:46 p.m. local time during their home opener Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while the other three officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting.

Twins first-base coach Tommy Watkins took a knee during the moment of silence, according to Jim Souhan of the Star Tribune.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and several players kneeled during the national anthem on Opening Day as a protest against racial injustice.

"I've found that the more you look around and the more you converse with people, the more that you find a lot of common ground on a lot of different things, on a lot of different topics," Baldelli said before the game, per Betsy Helfand of the Pioneer Press. "And I find that a very beautiful thing."

The walls at Target Field also have signs that read "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter."

