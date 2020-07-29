Daily Fantasy Baseball: Max Scherzer, Best FanDuel, DraftKings Picks for July 29

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals need someone to provide a jolt to the squad after their 1-4 start.

Max Scherzer is the perfect candidate to end the team's slide and salvage a victory from an unsuccessful home series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 36-year-old is one of a few aces scheduled to toe the rubber for the second time in the 60-game campaign Wednesday. Although he will come at a high price in daily fantasy contests, he could be a solid anchor for any squad.

At the plate, Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals has become a must-start player against the Detroit Tigers after hitting home runs in back-to-back nights against his American League Central foe.

The third of four games between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds could produce some DFS stars since 28 runs have been scored in the first two contests.

Best Daily Fantasy Picks

Max Scherzer, SP, Washington

Although he didn't come away from Opening Day with a victory, Scherzer carried plenty of fantasy value with 11 strikeouts.

He is going up against a collection of Toronto hitters who whiffed 15 times during the first two games of the series at Nationals Park.

In his first two starts of 2019, Scherzer fanned 21 opposing hitters, and both of those appearances occurred on home soil. He produced double-digit strikeouts in 11 outings last year, with six of them coming in his home ball park.

Those numbers should lead to a high price in both DraftKings and FanDuel contests, but Scherzer is well worth it because of his consistency.

If he sits down a handful of Blue Jays batters, he could provide a boost to the Nationals, who are tied for the league's worst record.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, Kansas City

Merrifield went 4-for-9 with two home runs and six RBI Monday and Tuesday against Detroit.

The Royals leadoff man has a hit in each of his five games and has achieved plenty of recent success against the Tigers. In 2019, he produced six multi-hit outings against them and hit a home run in four different contests against the AL Central team.

That form should convince you to make Merrifield one of the first hitters selected into your squad.

If that wasn't enough to convince you to play the 31-year-old, he went 8-for-14 last season against Matthew Boyd, who is projected to start Wednesday. Those eight hits were the most recorded against one pitcher by Merrifield.

Boyd could be susceptible to more hits off the bat of Merrifield since he had an average start to 2020 by conceding four earned runs on six hits against Cincinnati.

Nick Castellanos, OF, Cincinnati

Pairing Merrifield with Nick Castellanos could be successful for the second night in a row.

The 28-year-old has reached base by way of a hit in each of his first five appearances for the Reds, and he hit his first home run for the NL Centralteam Tuesday. In addition to his long ball, he recorded his second double of the campaign against the Chicago Cubs.

The start is similar to what the outfielder produced with the Detroit Tigers a year ago, when he had a hit in five of his first six contests.

Castellanos does not have much of a history with Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks because he spent most of his career in the American League and was a teammate of the hurler at the end of 2019.

Even though he is facing one of the better performers from Opening Day, Castellanos has proved during the first five games he can adjust to whatever is thrown at him.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.