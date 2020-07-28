Javier Baez's 2 HRs Lift Cubs to Win over Nicholas Castellanos, Reds

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a double next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs (4-1) picked up a second straight road win Tuesday despite a challenge from some former teammates in an 8-5 victory at the Cincinnati Reds (1-4).

Righty Alec Mills went six innings in his season debut with two earned runs on two hits for the Cubs, while Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle lasted just four innings.

It's the fourth consecutive loss for the Reds following a 7-1 win against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. In a 60-game season, the slow start may signal trouble for a club seen as a dark-horse candidate to win the National League Central.

     

Notable Performers:

Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs: 5 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 2 HR

David Bote, 3B, Chicago Cubs: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HR

Nicholas Castellanos, RF, Cincinnati Reds: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Michael Lorenzen, RHP, Cincinnati Reds: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 HR

     

What's Next?

Game 3 of the four-game series will feature both clubs' aces on the mound. Chicago's Kyle Hendricks gets his second start after a complete game, three-hitter with nine strikeouts on Opening Day, while the Reds' Sonny Gray takes the hill after also striking out nine in his first appearance of the year.

First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

