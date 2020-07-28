Former GLOW Wrestler Beckie Mullen Dies at Age 55

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Former professional wrestler Beckie Mullen, who was Sally The Farmer's Daughter in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, died this week after suffering from kidney, colon and liver cancer, her daughter Brittani Rabay told TMZ Sports.

She was 55.

"She fought as long as she could," Rabay said, who noted that Mullen had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in October.

Angelina Altishin, who went by the pseudonym Little Egypt during her GLOW years, paid her respects to Mullen on Twitter:

Mullen appeared in the first and third seasons of the GLOW promotion that ran between 1986-90. The promotion has since been fictionalized in a Netflix show by the same name, which was inspired by the 2012 documentary, GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Mullen pursued an acting career after calling it quits in wrestling, making appearances on shows like Married with Children, MadTV, Renegade and Pacific Blue.