IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 28

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT wasted little time continuing it considerable roll of late, kicking off Tuesday’s show with world champion Eddie Edwards defending against Trey Miguel, one of the men whom he battled back in the main event at Slammiversary.

A laser-focused Miguel, growing and evolving with every high-profile appearance in the company, grounded Edwards early and worked a Cobra Clutch. The champion answered with a belly-to-belly overhead suplex to down his challenger. Miguel tried to slingshot in but Edwards downed him with a sit-out powerbomb for two.

Miguel fought back, using his speed and agility to answer Edwards’ attack. He scored a quick near-fall, nearly upsetting the champion as Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne put over the Rascal as a competitor drawing comparisons to AJ Styles.

The competitors exchanged strikes heading into the commercial break, a Pele Kick by Miguel stunning Edwards. Back from the timeout, champion and challenger threw everything they had in their arsenals at each other. Miguel answered a Tiger Driver attempt with a reversal into a head scissors.

A second attempt at the Tiger Driver proved more successful for Edwards, who was in disbelief as his opponent kicked out at two.

Edwards followed up with a Boston Knee Party to pick up the hard-fought victory.

After the bell, “World Class Maniac” Eric Young entered the arena, teasing that he would join Edwards in the ring for a brawl. “No...my time,” he insisted, playing mind games with the champion.

Result

Edwards defeated Miguel

Grade

B+

Analysis

For the second consecutive week, IMPACT kicked off with a championship bout, this one for the company’s top prize. Miguel was the perfect first challenger for Edwards. He is young, hungry and the face of the promotion’s bright future.

Edwards is the grizzled vet, an impact Triple Crown winner who has done everything there is to do with the company. He is the perfect competitor to bring Miguel along, give him the rub from working with a legitimate main event guy and help boost his credibility.

The post-match continued to hint that Young will be Edwards’ first test and, more importantly, that the returning heel will approach his feud with the world champion in a cerebral manner.

Unlike other companies, it was nice to see a major championship encounter kick off a show and set the tone for the remainder of the broadcast.