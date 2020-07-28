Sam Darnold Refutes Jamal Adams' Criticism, Backs Adam Gase as Jets' Head Coach

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Even though New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has faced some criticism as of late, he has the support of franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

"He's the right leader for this team for sure," Darnold said Tuesday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

This reassurance on Gase came after questions following the trade that sent All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said of Gase, per Mehta.

The Jets finished 7-9 in their first season under Gase, who also went 23-25 in three years with the Miami Dolphins. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.