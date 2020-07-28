Sam Darnold Refutes Jamal Adams' Criticism, Backs Adam Gase as Jets' Head Coach

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, talks to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sideline prior to the start the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Even though New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has faced some criticism as of late, he has the support of franchise quarterback Sam Darnold

"He's the right leader for this team for sure," Darnold said Tuesday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

This reassurance on Gase came after questions following the trade that sent All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said of Gase, per Mehta.

The Jets finished 7-9 in their first season under Gase, who also went 23-25 in three years with the Miami Dolphins. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.

Related

    NFL to Run 'Justice for Stephon Clark' PSA on Police Brutality

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL to Run 'Justice for Stephon Clark' PSA on Police Brutality

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold Refutes Jamal Adams' Criticism, Backs Adam Gase

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold Refutes Jamal Adams' Criticism, Backs Adam Gase

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Speaks on Jordan Love

    Aaron Rodgers tells The Ringer he drank tequila after Packers drafted a QB, but he's not bitter: 'They want to play him'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Speaks on Jordan Love

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    21 NFL Players Have COVID-19

    NFLPA announces 21 positive coronavirus tests in initial testing that is part of training camp reporting process

    NFL logo
    NFL

    21 NFL Players Have COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report