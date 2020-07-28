NCAA President Mark Emmert 'Very Concerned' About Status of Fall Sports

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Tuesday he continues to be "very concerned" about the status of fall sports as the United States struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Heather Dinich of ESPN, Emmert posited that a shortened and delayed schedule may be the best course of action:

"We do get to see what happens when people return to campus. You get to learn a lot from what's going on with professional sports. We get to see how the testing protocols emerge and how that can be more effective, especially if we can get antigen testing going, for keeping track of the virus on campuses. The fact a delay could provide us with time to do all that could be very, very useful.

"Also, the move to a smaller number of games can be really helpful because you've got bigger breaks between games then, and you could provide flexibility around schedules. ... If you have to quarantine a team or a big chunk of a team, you've got time to do that and you've got time to adjust. ... I think having fewer contests and doing them over a delayed period of time could be very, very helpful."

