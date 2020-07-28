NCAA President Mark Emmert 'Very Concerned' About Status of Fall Sports

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on intercollegiate athlete compensation on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. At the hearing in February, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Congress needs to put “guardrails” on athletes' ability to earn money, in part to protect against potential recruiting abuses and endorsement money being used as a pay-for-play scheme. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Tuesday he continues to be "very concerned" about the status of fall sports as the United States struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Heather Dinich of ESPN, Emmert posited that a shortened and delayed schedule may be the best course of action:

"We do get to see what happens when people return to campus. You get to learn a lot from what's going on with professional sports. We get to see how the testing protocols emerge and how that can be more effective, especially if we can get antigen testing going, for keeping track of the virus on campuses. The fact a delay could provide us with time to do all that could be very, very useful.

"Also, the move to a smaller number of games can be really helpful because you've got bigger breaks between games then, and you could provide flexibility around schedules. ... If you have to quarantine a team or a big chunk of a team, you've got time to do that and you've got time to adjust. ... I think having fewer contests and doing them over a delayed period of time could be very, very helpful."

                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Marlins Won’t Play Until Monday

    MLB announces Marlins games will be postponed through Sunday after COVID-19 outbreak among team

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Marlins Won’t Play Until Monday

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Weakest Link in Every Starting 5 ⛓️

    Who should NBA coaches consider swapping out before the season starts up again?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Weakest Link in Every Starting 5 ⛓️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Raptors ✍️

    Back-to-back champion Toronto Raptors? Here are the reasons it might happen 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Raptors ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    New MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Where every team stands after opening weekend

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report