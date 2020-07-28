Aaron Rodgers Says It's Clear Packers 'Want to Play' 1st-Round Pick Jordan Love

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers said he drank some tequila after learning the Green Bay Packers selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but he understands the team's thinking.

The veteran quarterback discussed his reaction to the Jordan Love pick with Kyle Brandt of The Ringer:

"I get it. I see it completely clearly, and I'm not bitter about it," Rodgers said. "It just kind of is what it is."

He also noted he was hoping for a receiver in the first round and paid attention to the ones coming off the board.

Without mentioning any by name, Rodgers referenced LSU's Justin Jefferson, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk and Clemson's Tee Higgins as wideouts he was eyeing, with Higgins still available when the Packers made their selection of Love at No. 26 overall.

"I wasn't elated by the pick," Rodgers admitted, "especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we're a couple of players away. But at the same time I understand it's a business."

When asked about the organization's next step, the 36-year-old acknowledged the Packers will likely move on from him at some point.

"Just look at the facts," he said. "They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him. They want to play him."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers remains effective on the field, earning his eighth career Pro Bowl selection this past season. He had 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions, keeping his career quarterback rating at 102.4 as the best in NFL history.

His play was also enough to lead Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, teams don't draft quarterbacks in the first round for them to remain on the bench. As Rodgers explained, it's a different environment than it was 15 years ago when he entered the league and sat behind Brett Favre for three years.

Even if there isn't a change this season, Love is likely going to see the field before too long.