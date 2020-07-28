MLB Finds No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Outside Marlins Organization

MLB Finds No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Outside Marlins OrganizationJuly 28, 2020
Major League Baseball has issued a statement about its COVID-19 test results in the wake of the outbreak that has affected the Miami Marlins.
Per the statement, the Marlins are the only organization that has returned positive tests for on-field personnel in over 6,400 tests that have been administered since June 24:
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Marlins had four new positive tests, bringing their total number up to 17 positives over the past five days.
As a result, MLB announced it has postponed the Marlins schedule through Sunday, and "out of an abundance of caution," the Philadelphia Phillies' home-and-home series against the New York Yankees this week has been postponed.
The Marlins played the Phillies in a three-game series in Philadelphia over the weekend.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Phillies haven't had any players or coaches return a positive test thus far.
The updated information comes four days after MLB announced a total of 99 positive cases from 32,640 tests administered since the testing program began earlier this month.
Marlins Won’t Play Until Monday
MLB announces Marlins games will be postponed through Sunday after COVID-19 outbreak among team