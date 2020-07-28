MLB Finds No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Outside Marlins Organization

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has issued a statement about its COVID-19 test results in the wake of the outbreak that has affected the Miami Marlins

Per the statement, the Marlins are the only organization that has returned positive tests for on-field personnel in over 6,400 tests that have been administered since June 24:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Marlins had four new positive tests, bringing their total number up to 17 positives over the past five days. 

As a result, MLB announced it has postponed the Marlins schedule through Sunday, and "out of an abundance of caution," the Philadelphia Phillies' home-and-home series against the New York Yankees this week has been postponed. 

The Marlins played the Phillies in a three-game series in Philadelphia over the weekend. 

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Phillies haven't had any players or coaches return a positive test thus far.

The updated information comes four days after MLB announced a total of 99 positive cases from 32,640 tests administered since the testing program began earlier this month. 

