Report: Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Reports to Camp Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has arrived at the team's facilities for training camp.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Lawrence was with his veteran teammates on Tuesday, despite previously expressing concern about the NFL's measures to ensure player safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence told ESPN's Todd Archer on July 19 he hadn't made up his mind about reporting to camp because his wife, Sasha, is due to give birth in October:

"I'm taking it one day at a time, talking with my team and trying to figure out as many details as possible before I make a decision and have it set in stone. Shoot, I love to ride with my brothers and play the game of football. When I have to take that away from myself, it's hard and I don't want to make a decision like that. But I also have to make sure I'm taking care of my family. Family is No. 1. After the game of football is done, that's the only thing I have to depend on, so I've got to take care of them."

Even though Lawrence has arrived at the Cowboys facilities, he has until Aug. 3 to officially decide whether or not he will play during the 2020 season.

Per the NFL's health-and-safety protocol agreement with the union, players not considered high risk for COVID-19 but uncomfortable playing can receive $150,000 for the season forif they decide to opt out by the deadline.

Lawrence has been one of the anchors on Dallas' defensive line since being drafted No. 34 overall in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in all 48 regular-season games over the past three years, recording 39 tackles for loss and 30 sacks during that span.