Mets Rumors: Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB Player to Kneel for Anthem, to Sign Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to a deal with catcher Bruce Maxwell.

Per Tim Healey of Newsday, Maxwell will sign a minor league contract pending result of a physical and coronavirus intake testing.



Maxwell is best known for being the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem, doing so while playing for the Oakland Athletics during the 2017 season.

"I was on the fence about it because nobody in baseball has ever done it," he told MLB.com's Jane Lee at the time. "To only single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing … because athletes, outside of the President, pretty much have the highest platform there is in this country. Everybody watches sports, everybody loves sports, so I felt like this was the right thing for me to do personally."

Maxwell hasn't played in MLB since June 2, 2018, the same day he was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. He was arrested in Oct. 2017 after a female food delivery worker told police he pointed a gun at her.

After electing to become a free agent following the 2018 season, Maxwell has spent the previous two years playing for Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League.

In 127 career games with the A's, Maxwell hit .240/.314/.347 with five home runs and 42 RBI.