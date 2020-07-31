Inside the NBA Bubble with Taylor Rooks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Jazz won 128-126. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks highlighted NBA practices, scrimmages and spoke with players on their experiences in her second "Life in the NBA Bubble" vlog from the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.  

Rooks traveled from New York City to the Orlando area and took part in a seven-day quarantine to become eligible to report on the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. She spotlighted the first part of her journey last week.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The B/R host spoke with New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick, who rated playing in the bubble as an "11" on a 1-10 scale of how different it is compared to normal life in the NBA. The veteran sharpshooter said he's just happy to be playing basketball again, though.

"For us, this is normal, so that has been a breath of fresh air," Redick said.

Rooks also talked to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and discussed an interaction with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

She also provided some cool behind-the-scenes footage, including a football play during a Lakers practice that saw James throw a long pass to Anthony Davis.

The NBA season resumed Thursday with all games being played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.

Related

    Pelicans Have to Unleash Zion

    Star rookie only played 15 min in New Orleans' opener and was on the bench down the stretch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans Have to Unleash Zion

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Lakers Clearly Aren't Coasting 😤

    What does LAL's show-out against the Clippers mean moving forward?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Lakers Clearly Aren't Coasting 😤

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    The season restarts Thursday on TNT. Here's exclusive merch to get ready 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Harrison Barnes Donating $200K to Social Justice Causes 🙌

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harrison Barnes Donating $200K to Social Justice Causes 🙌

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report