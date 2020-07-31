Inside the NBA Bubble with Taylor Rooks

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks highlighted NBA practices, scrimmages and spoke with players on their experiences in her second "Life in the NBA Bubble" vlog from the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.

Rooks traveled from New York City to the Orlando area and took part in a seven-day quarantine to become eligible to report on the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. She spotlighted the first part of her journey last week.

The B/R host spoke with New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick, who rated playing in the bubble as an "11" on a 1-10 scale of how different it is compared to normal life in the NBA. The veteran sharpshooter said he's just happy to be playing basketball again, though.

"For us, this is normal, so that has been a breath of fresh air," Redick said.

Rooks also talked to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and discussed an interaction with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

She also provided some cool behind-the-scenes footage, including a football play during a Lakers practice that saw James throw a long pass to Anthony Davis.

The NBA season resumed Thursday with all games being played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.