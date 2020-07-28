Report: Majority of Nationals Voted Against Playing Marlins After COVID Outbreak

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The "vast majority" of Washington Nationals players reportedly voted against going to Miami this weekend for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal noted that Major League Baseball will decide whether the games will be played or postponed.

Per Chris Bumbaca and Bob Nightengale of USA Today, 17 people within the Marlins organization are known to have tested positive for COVID-19. That resulted in the Marlins' home series against the Baltimore Orioles getting postponed this week.

MLB also postponed the New York Yankees' two-game road set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and Tuesday since the Marlins faced the Phillies in the season-opening series for both teams.

