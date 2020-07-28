Deebo Samuel 'May Miss Some Games' with Foot Injury, Says 49ers GM John Lynch

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects Deebo Samuel to miss some regular-season games after suffering a foot fracture last month.

"Not going to put an exact timeline on it, but it's fair to say he may miss some games at the start of the year," Lynch said Tuesday on KNBR, per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury.

Samuel underwent surgery in June for a Jones fracture, which is expected to keep him out of action for three to four months. The lower end of that time frame could get Samuel back in the lineup within the first couple of weeks of the regular season, but a more conservative (and realistic) timetable probably puts his return around Week 4 or 5.

"Surgery went perfect," Samuel said on Instagram last month. "I'm telling y'all, in 10 weeks, it'll be a better Deebo than you've ever seen. I'm telling you. Legendary."

A 2019 second-round pick, Samuel was expected to ascend to stardom as the 49ers' top wideout this season. He recorded 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign, leading all 49ers wide receivers in the first two categories. Tight end George Kittle led all 49ers pass-catchers in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

The 49ers will rely on Kendrick Bourne and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk in Samuel's absence.