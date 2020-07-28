MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Latest Speculation on Pirates' Josh Bell, Colin Moran

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

A unique 2020 MLB season could make for a unique trade deadline.

With barely a month between Opening Day and the Aug. 31 deadline, teams must rush to judgement on whether they're buying, selling or standing pat.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, a team in transition after four straight years without a playoff trip, are among the clubs that might already know where it stands (or at least has a hunch). That has sparked some speculation about how Pittsburgh could handle its roster, and we'll get to the latest below.

Josh Bell Playing Final Season in Pittsburgh?

The Pirates spent a 2011 second-round pick on Bell, and they never got a greater return on that investment than they did last season.

The 6'4" slugger replaced his bat with a rocket launcher ahead of the campaign and promptly unleashed a barrage of home run blasts. He smacked a career-high 37 in all, driving in 116 runs and scoring 94 in the process. He made his debut appearances in both the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby.

He also may have priced his way out of Pittsburgh's future in the process. His venture to 2022 free agency is closer than you'd think, and if the Pirates don't plan on ponying up the big bucks to keep him, they might want to trade him for a small mountain of assets.

As Joe Starkey opined for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates might already have a Bell replacement on the roster in the red-hot Colin Moran. Should Pittsburgh deal Bell in the offseason, Starkey wrote the team could slide Moran into the first base spot and clear a path for celebrated third-base prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This all comes down to how much the Pirates believe in Bell and whether they're willing to spend what it will take to keep him around.

His 2019 breakthrough was breath-taking at times, but it was also a tale of two halves. He went into the All-Star break with a .302 batting average and 27 homers with 84 RBI in 88 games. But after intermission, he managed just a .233 average with 10 homers and 32 RBI in 55 games.

The Pirates—and any possible trade suitors—will surely keep close tabs on Bell this season to try and get a feel for whether he's more like the first-half or second-half version. The former was a cornerstone. The latter was a liability.

Could Pirates Put Colin Moran on Trade Block?

The sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft and a former top-100 prospect who found his way to Pittsburgh in the 2018 Gerrit Cole trade, Moran is loudly hinting at a breakout.

It's obviously early, but considering the prospect pedigree, it's OK to get excited about Moran's quick start: 6-of-15 with three homers, a double and five runs scored. For someone who delivered just 25 homers over his first 309 games, this mini power binge suggests something might have clicked with his bat.

If it has, it leads the Pirates to an interesting crossroads.

"What do the Pirates do with Moran if he continues to bash the baseball?" Starkey asked. "Trade him, would be on answer. His stock might never be higher. His price is soon to go up."

With Moran stationed at the hot corner, he's standing directly in the path of Hayes, a 23-year-old who can't develop outside of the majors when there are no minor leagues. If Pittsburgh thinks Moran might be a flash in the pan, trading him is a chance to strike while the iron is scorching hot.

Then again, if the Pirates think Moran is turning the corner, they might want to be careful about letting him go. As mentioned above, Pittsburgh's infield of the future could easily include Moran at first base and Hayes at third.

But when taken in conjunction with Bell's uncertainty, the biggest takeaway is that the Pirates could have a series of important infield decisions to make sooner than later. If Hayes, son of longtime major leaguer Charlie Hayes, is as good as advertised, then one of Moran or Bell likely has to go.