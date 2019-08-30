10 Must-Watch Future Stars About to Be Called Up to MLB

0 of 10

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The final month of the 2019 MLB season is right around the corner, and with it comes roster expansion from 25 to 40 players.

The bulk of September call-ups consist of players who have spent the season shuffling between Triple-A and the majors—the fringe middle relievers, spot starters, utility infielders and fifth outfielders of the world.

However, at least a few top prospects always get their first taste of MLB action during this window as well.

Francisco Mejia (SD), Victor Robles (WAS), Justus Sheffield (NYY), Alex Verdugo (LAD) and Kyle Wright (ATL) were among the biggest names added to rosters last September.

Which notable prospects are set to crash the party this time around? Let's take a look.

Included is a look at each prospect's spot on the latest B/R Top 50 prospect rankings.