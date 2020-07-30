NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps

0 of 8

Michael Perez/Associated Press

With NFL training camps slowly starting, a small sense of normalcy accompanies the summer-long proceedings.

And one of those familiar trappings is the roster bubble. Teams had the option to meet the new 80-man requirement before veterans reported and notable players like New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower opted out of the season entirely.

Now, the focus turns to a more traditional roster bubble, and some surprise veteran cuts could again happen as teams trim the fat. The most notable veterans carry contracts that would save the team considerable money against the cap, have diminishing production and/or roles and saw their teams think about the future at their respective positions recently.

These are the notable veterans who could be fighting for their roster lives this summer.