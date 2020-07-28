Report: Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, Marcus Cannon to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon have reportedly decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing league sources, reported on Hightower's decision and noted "Hightower is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary. He had a baby July 16."

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported Monday that Cannon, the Pats' projected starter at right tackle, "intends" to inform the team of his decision after discussions with his family.

                

